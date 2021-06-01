x
Tom Brady: '100 percent capacity' for kick-off at Bucs home opener

USF had previously announced its football games would be at full capacity inside Raymond James Stadium.
Credit: AP
Credit: AP

TAMPA, Fla. — Tuesday marked 100 days until the NFL's regular season begins on Sept. 9.

Kickoff will be at 7:20 p.m. ET as the Dallas Cowboys face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady revealed Tuesday that RayJay will be open at 100 percent capacity.

"100 days out. 100 percent effort. 100 percent capacity!" he tweeted.

As 10 Tampa Bay previously reported, USF Football recently announced the Bulls also plan to welcome back fans at full capacity during 2021 home games played at Raymond James Stadium. 

In a release, USF said fans will be able to fill the 65,857-seat stadium for its six home games. And, single-game tickets will go on sale on July 7.

As for Bucs tickets, click here for the latest information.  

