As the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers fought to decide who would become Super Bowl champions, brands of all kinds faced off during the commercial breaks for ad supremacy.

Everyone is sure to have their favorites, but according to Google Trends data, these were the top five trending commercials during the game.

5. Jeep

With Super Bowl Sunday falling on Groundhog Day this year, there was no better time for Bill Murray to reprise his iconic character of Phil Connors.

This time around, Murray keeps living Groundhog Day over and over again but brings the groundhog with him on the adventure, along with a Jeep Gladiator.

It was also the first national broadcast commercial that Murray has ever appeared in.

4. Hard Rock

With Miami's Hard Rock Stadium hosting the big game, it was only natural for the Hard Rock to have an epic commercial. Award-winning director Michael Bay captured all the star-studded action that took place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino featuring J. Lo, Alex Rodriguez, DJ Khaled, Pitbull and Steven Van Zandt.

Before the "Big Game Commercial" debuted, parts were reportedly edited out in response to the death of NBA great Kobe Bryant.

According to Adweek, the creative agency behind the ad said some of the original scenes could now be “perceived as insensitive.”

3. NFL

After last year's epic commercial, "The 100 Year Game," there were big expectations for the NFL's Super Bowl offering to end its 100th season. The league didn't disappoint and rolled out an ad honoring the next generation of football stars.

2. Geico

This year for the Super Bowl, Geico brought back some of its "classic Geico heroes" to star in their own sequels. During the pregame show, the woodchucks and Pinocchio met up with Fox Sports commentator Joe Buck and made their pitch for why they should be featured.

1. Bounty

To save Sofia Vergara's Super Bowl party from the great chili spill, Procter & Gamble brought several of its brands together including Mr. Clean, Charmin and Olay. Plus, Rob Riggle shined as Bounty Man. The commercial topped the list of trending commercials during the game, according to Google Trends.