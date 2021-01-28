Tampa Mayor Jane Castor announces outdoor mask mandate ahead of Super Bowl LV

The executive order will remain in place until Feb. 13.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Mayor Jane Castor has a message for those planning to attend Super Bowl LV events--bring your mask.

On Thursday the mayor signed an executive order that extends the city's current mask mandate to include specific outdoor areas near Raymond James Stadium, downtown Tampa and the city's entertainment district.

The mayor says the order does not apply to the following:

Children under 5 years old

People, including family or friends, when outdoors at their home, if they're complying with CDC guidance

People working in a business or profession where the use of a face covering would prevent them from doing their job

People who cannot wear a mask because of an existing health condition

A person communicating with a hearing-impaired individual who needs to see that person's mouth in order to communicate.

This order expands upon the existing one in place. You can get more information here.

"Event zones" impacted by the executive order include areas of downtown Tampa and surrounding Raymond James Stadium. "Entertainment districts" impacted include Ybor City, the South Howard Commercial Overlay District, the Central Business District and the Channel District.

The order remains in effect until Feb. 13, 2021.

You can find maps for the zones impacted by the executive order here.

“We are incredibly excited to host a fun and safe Super Bowl here in Tampa—but we need everyone to do their part. We want fans to feel confident knowing that when they come out to celebrate Super Bowl LV, they can do so safely in a city that takes this pandemic seriously,” said Mayor Castor in a release.

In football terms, it’s simple—masks are the right defense. Don’t let COVID-19 intercept your ability to make unforgettable memories or keep your loved ones safe. We are grateful to the NFL and the Host Committee for being amazing partners and going above and beyond to implement strict COVID-19 safety precautions. Now, we need everyone to take personal responsibility to keep themselves, others fans and our Tampa Bay community safe.”

The NFL already requires masks to be worn by fans in attendance at all times. The league recently announced that every fan will receive a KN-95 mask upon entering the stadium.