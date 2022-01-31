14 players, coaches with Georgia ties represented in Super Bowl LVI

Rams head coach Sean McVay went to Marist High School and quarterback Matthew Stafford attended UGA.

ATLANTA — The stage is set for Super Bowl LVI. The Los Angeles Rams won't have to travel far as they take on the Cincinnati Bengals in their home stadium. The game will be played at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California on Sunday, February 13, 2022.

Georgia will be well-represented, once again, in the big game.

Rams head coach Sean McVay, just 36 years old, attended Marist High School. He's making his second appearance in the big game after losing to the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII.

After being traded from the Detroit Lions to the Rams this season, former Georgia football quarterback Matthew Stafford hopes to win his first Lombardi Trophy.

The Bulldogs extended to a national-best 21 straight years having a player (active, practice squad, or reserve) on a Super Bowl roster.

Rams with Georgia ties

Head coach Sean McVay (Marist High School)

Assistant Coach Thomas Brown (UGA)

Offensive Assistant Coach Nick Jones (UGA)

Quarterback Matthew Stafford (UGA)

Running back Sony Michel (UGA)

Linebacker Leonard Floyd (UGA/Dodge County High)

Linebacker Ernest Jones (Ware County High)

Offensive Lineman Tremayne Anchrum Jr. (McEachern High)

Bengals with Georgia ties

Tight end C.J. Uzomah (North Gwinnett High)

Defensive Lineman Cam Sample (Shiloh High)

Offensive Lineman D’Ante Smith (Grovetown High)

Offensive Lineman Lamont Gaillard (UGA)*

Offensive Lineman Trey Hill (UGA/Houston County High)

Running back Elijah Holyfield (UGA/Woodward Academy/son of Evander Holyfield)*

*Indicates player is on practice squad (not active for games)

When is Super Bowl 2022?