He showed the Chiefs how to make it into the endzone.

TAMPA, Fla — Editor's Note: The video above is from Super Bowl celebrations after the game.

A football fan jumped the gun when it came to celebrating the Buccaneers' Super Bowl win.

In the closing minutes of what was a pretty one-sided game, a fan rushed the field, delaying the inevitable Bucs championship win.

The fan could be seen slashing through players and breezing by Patrick Mahomes before the game cut to break. However, fans at the game were able to post the whole ordeal.

The man could be seen trying to avoid security and sliding into the Bucs endzone before being taken away.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has identified the man as Yuri Andrade. A spokesperson said he was charged with trespassing and released from jail on Monday morning.