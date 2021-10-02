Chiefs place linebackers coach Britt Reid on leave following pre-Super Bowl crash

Reid reportedly told an officer he had a couple of drinks.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs put linebackers coach Britt Reid on administrative leave Tuesday following his involvement in a crash just days before Super Bowl LV, according to KCTV-TV.

Two children were reportedly hurt, with a 5-year-old receiving life-threatening injuries. KSHB-TV previously reported Reid told an officer he had two or three drinks prior to the Thursday crash.

Reid is the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. He did not travel to Tampa for Super Bowl LV.

The Chiefs released the following statement, according to KCTV-TV:

"Outside Linebackers Coach Britt Reid has been placed on administrative leave following last Thursday’s multi-vehicle accident. We remain in the process of gathering information on the incident, and we will continue to assist local authorities as requested.

"Our focus remains on Ariel Young and her family. We have reached out to the family to offer our support and resources to them during this difficult time, and we will continue to pray for her recovery."

According to ESPN, citing a report by the Kansas City Police Department, a car ran out of gas on an on-ramp to Interstate 435 in Kansas City, Missouri. A second car arrived to help and parked on the ramp.

A third car, driven by Britt Reid, came up and hit the disabled car and then crashed into the back of the second car carrying the two children, ESPN reported. The 5-year-old child was left with critical injuries while a 4-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries.