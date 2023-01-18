McDermott: Damar Hamlin in the building 'almost daily'

The Bills safety who suffered cardiac arrest in the Bills Bengals game back on January 2nd, continues to show signs of progress.

Example video title will go here for this video

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — As the Buffalo Bills prepare to face the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday in an AFC Divisional Playoff, most can't help but think about what happened the night of January 2nd, the last time these two teams were on the same field in Cincinnati.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field. Hamlin's recovery has been remarkable, and Bills head coach Sean McDermott says he continues to make progress.

"Damar is in the building now starting, almost daily so that's good news. As he continues to improve that certainly helps... That experience, we'll carry it with us... There's a challenge to that but there's also a lot of good that came from that."

The outpouring of support locally and nationally continues, along with the interest in the details of his recovery.

"It's limited just overall, but he comes in and it really just started today and yesterday and trying to get back to a little bit of a routing and just trying to get himself acclimated again," McDermott said.

"Dipping his toe back in here and getting on the road to just getting back to himself."