Report: Colts sign QB Gardner Minshew

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts signed quarterback Gardner Minshew to a one-year deal, according to the NFL Network.

National insider Ian Rapoport tweeted the news Thursday afternoon, which said the deal guarantees Minshew $3.5 million for the year but could be worth up to $5.5 million.

Minshew reunites with former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, who the team announced as its next head coach in February.

The 26-year-old started two games at quarterback for the Eagles last season while Jalen Hurts had a shoulder injury.

Minshew also played two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In his four years in the NFL, Minshew holds an 8-16 career record as starting quarterback, throwing 44 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in those games.

This comes one day after the team officially announced its decision to let go of veteran quarterback Matt Ryan.

The Colts also hold the No. 4 overall pick in next month's NFL draft, and most analysts expect the team to select one of four quarterbacks — 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, two-time Big Ten offensive player of the year C.J. Stroud, strong-armed Will Levis or Anthony Richardson.

Some even believe Indianapolis may trade up for one of the top three, though the reported deal between the Chicago Bears and quarterback-needy Carolina Panthers for the top overall pick could complicate Indy's plans. The Houston Texans, also a quarterback-needy team, pick second, while the Arizona Cardinals are at No. 3 but already have Kyler Murray signed to a long-term deal.