NFL Sunday Rewind: Eagles move to 4-0; New era for Steelers; Chiefs roll Bucs in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Week 4 around the NFL has been filled with big storylines and more big upset wins game on Sunday.

The Falcons, Titans, Seahawks, Jets, Cardinals and Chiefs were all teams who were underdogs going into their Sunday matchups but came out with big wins.

The Eagles moved to 4-0 to be the only undefeated team left after four weeks in the NFL this year. Meanwhile, the Raiders finally picked up their first win of the year, over the Broncos, and now no teams are winless through four weeks.

There were some dramatic games as the Packers beat the Mac Jones-less Patriots in overtime, the Bills came back to defeat the Ravens after a controversial decision from John Harbaugh to go for it on fourth down instead of taking a go-ahead field goal, and the Jets converted a touchdown in the closing seconds to defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers, who put Kenny Pickett in game action for the first time.

Let's check out some of the top storylines from Sunday's NFL action.

Chiefs look like Super Bowl contender in dominant win over Bucs

You could see it in Patrick Mahomes' body language from the jump, the Chiefs wanted this game bad. They went into Tampa and defeated the Bucs 41-31 on Sunday Night Football in a game they led by double digits since the first quarter.

It was a Super Bowl 55 rematch, when the Bucs dominated Kansas City 31-9.

The Bucs had a slew of injured players return to the lineup as Chris Godwin, OL Donovan Smith and Julio Jones returned to the lineup, as well as star WR Mike Evans, who was suspended last week.

That was enough for Tampa to get their struggling offense going, but it was the Chiefs who put their foot on the gas from the start of the game and never looked back.

The Chiefs scored touchdowns on four of the first five possessions and didn’t punt until late in the fourth quarter in a 41-31 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday night. They also had a pair of short TD drives, starting from Tampa’s 21 after Rachaad White fumbled the opening kickoff and from Tampa’s 20 after Brady was strip-sacked in the second quarter.

“We didn’t play well. They did a good job and kicked our butts all over the field. Turnovers had nothing to do with it,” Bucs coach Todd Bowles said.

Mahomes threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns, including an electrifying jump pass to Clyde Edwards-Helaire, to lead the Chiefs to a 41-31 victory over the Buccaneers on Sunday night.

Playing at sold out Raymond James Stadium only four days after Hurricane Ian ravaged portions of Florida, Mahomes had TD throws of 16 yards to Travis Kelce, 1 yard to Edwards-Helaire and 10 yards to Jody Fortson while making NFL history by reaching 20,000 yards passing faster than anyone else.

“When I came into the stadium I realized that I hadn’t been here and the bad taste I had last time came into effect," Mahomes said. "But it’s still not a playoff game. It’s a regular-season game, which is important. That Super Bowl will always leave a bad taste for me.”

Kansas City is now 3-1 on the year and they'll face the Raiders at home next week on Monday Night Football. The Bucs move to 2-2 and will face the Falcons next week, who are on a two-game win streak.

Steelers give ball to rookie Kenny Pickett, fall to Jets 10-6

The Kenny Pickett era has begun in Pittsburgh, but it wasn't as smooth of a start as Steelers fans had hoped for.

With the Steelers trailing 10-6 at halftime, coach Mike Tomlin pulled Mitch Trubisky to give his team a boost. And Pickett helped the Steelers take a 10-point lead at 20-10 early in the fourth quarter.

But it wasn’t enough.

The Jets were able to come back in the fourth quarter with two touchdowns, including one with 18 seconds left, to upend the Steelers 24-20 in Jets QB Zach Wilson's season debut.

Pickett became the first quarterback in NFL history to run for a pair of touchdowns in his debut, but his first game wasn’t without its rocky moments. He finished 10 of 13 for 120 yards and three interceptions. The final interception was a Hail Mary to the end zone on the last play of the game that was picked off by Lamarcus Joyner, sealing the win for the Jets.

“I’m just disappointed,” Pickett said. “I wanted to come in and get the win. That’s really the emotions. Just disappointed we didn’t come out with the outcome we worked so hard for.”

Pickett, taken 20th overall by the Steelers as the heir apparent to the retired Ben Roethlisberger, received a massive ovation from the Acrisure Stadium crowd, as chants of “Kenny, Kenny” rang throughout the stadium. Pickett starred in the same stadium while playing for the University of Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh has now dropped three-straight and will face a tough test next Sunday at Buffalo.

The Eagles are the lone 4-0 team after resilient comeback vs. Jaguars

For a minute there it looked like we were going to leave Week 4 with zero undefeated teams after the Doug Pederson-led Jacksonville Jaguars came into Philadelphia hungry, getting out to a quick 14-0 lead.

But that wouldn't last. After a fast start, things fell apart for Trevor Lawrence, who threw an interception and lost a whopping four fumbles the rest of the way, allowing the Eagles to score 29 unanswered points to get a 29-21 victory.

Miles Sanders ran for 134 yards and two touchdowns, Jalen Hurts threw for 204 yards and ran for a score and the Eagles spoiled former coach Doug Pederson’s return to Philadelphia with a 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Sanders led an Eagles (4-0) offense that rushed for 210 yards against one of the tightest run defenses in the league.

“I'm excited as heck,” Sanders said. “The best part about being 4-0 is the chance to go 5-0.”

Pederson, who coached the Eagles to a Super Bowl 52 victory over New England, received a standing ovation from fans that braved a rainy, windy Sunday when he was introduced before the game. The camera cut to a shot on the big screens of the 2017 World Champions banner that hangs from the above the top deck at Lincoln Financial Field. Pederson mingled with some of his former players on the field before the game and was warmly greeted by stadium employees when he walked into the stadium.

“It was a great crowd, great welcome,” Pederson said.

Philadelphia will look to keep their undefeated season rolling next week in Arizona.

