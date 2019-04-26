BEREA, Ohio — MOBILE USERS: Tap here to watch WKYC's special live coverage

7:21 p.m./ET- Former Florida tackle Jawaan Taylor selected by Jaguars with No. 35 pick in 2019 NFL Draft

Former University of Florida tackle Jawaan Taylor was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 35 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft In Nashville, Tennessee Friday night.

The Jaguars traded up in the second round in order to take Taylor.

The 6-foot-5, 328-pound Taylor blocked for a Gators offense that averaged 426.8 yards and 4.0 touchdowns per game.

Behind Taylor’s blocks, quarterback Feleipe Franks completed 188 of his 322 attempts for 2,457 yards and 24 touchdowns against just six interceptions and rushed for an additional 350 yards and seven touchdowns on 110 carries.

Running backs Lamical Perine and Jordan Scarlett combined for 1,602 yards and 12 touchdowns on 265 carries.

7:18 p.m./ET- Rock Ya-Sin selected by Colts with No. 34 pick in 2019 NFL Draft

Former Temple University cornerback Rock Ya-Sin was selected by the Indianapolis Colts with the No. 33 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Friday night.

Over 12 games during his lone season at Temple, Ya-Sin totaled 47 tackles, including 36 solo stops and 11 assists, with two of those hits going for lost yardage. Additionally, Ya-Sin collected two interceptions and defended 12 passes.

Prior to playing for the Owls, Ya-Sin spent three seasons with Presbyterian College, but when the school elected to move from the Football Championship Subdivision to NCAA Division II, he was granted the ability to see other opportunities immediately.

7:15 p.m./ET- Byron Murphy selected by Cardinals with first pick in third round of 2019 NFL Draft

Former University of Washington cornerback Byron Murphy was selected by the Arizona Cardinals with the No. 33 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Friday night.

Over 20 games in two seasons with the Huskies, Murphy registered 74 total tackles, including 50 solo stops and 24 assists, with 7.0 going for lost yardage, along with one sack. Additionally, Murphy corralled six interceptions, returned those turnovers for 95 yards and one touchdown and defended 20 passes.

During the 2018 season, which ended in a Pacific 12 Conference Championship and Rose Bowl appearance, the 5-foot-11, 182-pound Murphy registered 58 total tackles, including 37 solo stops and 21 assists, with four coming behind the line of scrimmage. Also, Murphy collected four interceptions, which he returned for 78 yards and one touchdown and 13 passes defended.

5:30 p.m./ET-NFL Draft set to resume

Day Two of the 2019 NFL Draft is set to get underway at 7 p.m. tonight in Nashville, Tennessee, as the second and third rounds will follow up what was an exciting, and at times, surprising first round on Thursday night.

With the run on defensive linemen throughout the first round and interior offensive linemen late, some first-round talent slipped into Day Two of the league’s annual selection meeting, namely at cornerback, safety and offensive tackle.

Just like Day One, the Arizona Cardinals will get things started with the No. 1 pick in both the second and third rounds.

Nine of the selections in the second round were acquired through trades and that number could climb as teams see players they covet falling into a tradable position.

Recap of Day 1

For the second consecutive year, an Oklahoma quarterback went No. 1 overall, as the Arizona Cardinals selected Kyler Murray with the top pick despite spending a top-five selection on fellow signal-caller Josh Rosen in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Then, former Duke University quarterback Daniel Jones was selected by the New York Giants with the No. 6 overall pick in the first round.

In three years as the Blue Devils’ starter, Jones completed 764 of his 1,275 attempts (59.9 percent) for 8,201 yards and 52 touchdowns against 29 interceptions. Additionally, Jones rushed for 1,323 yards and 17 touchdowns on 406 career carries.