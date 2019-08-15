Going to a Jaguars home game this season? We've got you covered with your ultimate Jaguars home game guide.

Here you can find the latest weather, traffic, bag policies and parking information.

WEATHER

Good news for the Jaguars game. While there will likely be showers around by kickoff, the lightning should fade and conditions should gradually dry out into the evening.

More good news as the clouds and rain today keep our high temperatures in the upper 80s versus our recent upper 90s.

TAILGATING INFO

ONE CAR=ONE SPACE : Tailgating is limited to the lined parking space and the area directly behind or in front of each vehicle.

: Tailgating is limited to the lined parking space and the area directly behind or in front of each vehicle. You must keep all tables, chairs, coolers, barbecues, etc. within the parking stall of your party

The Stadium parking lots and garages are speciﬁcally for the use of the patrons who are entering the Stadium

Guests who appear to be impaired may not be permitted to enter the Stadium.

BAGS/PURSES

Jaguars have announced an NFL policy that limits the size and type of bags that may be brought into the stadium. Fans will be able to carry the following style bags:

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12.” All items will be subject to proper inspection at the entry gate

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar)

Nonclear clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand (no larger than 4.5” x 6.5”) may be carried into the stadium along with one of the clear bag options

PARKING

Parking lots will typically open four hours before kickoff and will close two hours after the end of each game.

Arrive at the Stadium early to avoid heavy traffic!

Parking pass must be prominently displayed upon entry into the lot and at all times during the game. Vehicles not displaying a valid parking pass are subject to towing at the vehicle owner’s sole expense.

The license to use the parking lots applies only to the game noted on the front of the parking pass.

Use of your parking pass is subject to the terms on the reverse thereof

SEATING CHART

Jaguars

ATM LOCATIONS