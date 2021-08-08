Winners and losers from the Jaguars' 2021 Scrimmage

The Big Cats took TIAA Bank Field for the first time Sunday. Who stood out? Who's on the roster bubble?

If Urban Meyer can have a "Winners and Losers Day" (as the team did Wednesday with a heavy emphasis on one-on-one drills), then we can, too.

As we analyze Sunday's annual Training Camp scrimmage, let's shake up our usual format and look at what individuals shined in front of 15,000 at TIAA Bank Field. After a half-hour's worth of position drills and stretching, the Jaguars had what Meyer called "a mock game," as compared to Saturday's 40-45 play scrimmage. All the more reason: there's winners and losers in a real game, right?

Winners

Trevor Lawrence

What, like you thought we'd start with anyone else?

As Passing Game Coordinator Brian Schottenheimer pointed out Saturday, the first-overall pick is going to make mistakes, whether he's running with the first or the second team offense. The "bad throws" will happen. It's about eliminating the "bad decisions."

In a 16-of-21 performance primarily with the second-team offense Sunday (going up against the first-team defense), Lawrence didn't have many bad decisions.

He once again sprayed the ball all over the field, connecting with ten different targets during the live scrimmage portion of practice. Two of those incompletions were drops (Chris Manhertz and Laviska Shenault). A third incompletion -- arguably his worst "decision" on the day -- was an incomplete pass in traffic to Collin Johnson that was broken up by Corey Straughter. Meanwhile, a streaking Travis Etienne had broken free on a wheel route. Should've, would've, could've. The drop from Manhertz came three plays later, but aside from that, Lawrence finished the drive 4-of-5 with completions to Manhertz and James O'Shaughnessy, including a touchdown up the seam in stride to the latter.

Lawrence fired a similar rifle in a tight window to Shenault for his other touchdown of the day. Then there was the epic throw across his body to Laquon Treadwell that the Internet is arguing about.

The more than 15,000 fans in attendance came to see Trevor. They saw Trevor.

"I thought I had a pretty good last two days. There [are] definitely some things to clean up, just some communication and just continuing to perfect and master the offense. But I think these last two days, I’ve kind of bounced back and put two good days together; struggled a little bit earlier in the week," Lawrence told reporters after. "So, I was pleased with it. I think we had a good week as a team, though. We had to grind but that’s what [training] camp is about, and the guys really stepped up.”

Urban Meyer told reporters after that he, offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and Schottenheimer will use Monday's off-day to evaluate who will play -- and who will start under-center -- when the Jaguars host the Browns in their first preseason game Saturday.

"Tomorrow we're going to spend about two hours just discussing Saturday's game. I guess the veteran team sometimes only played one series, the vets, so we're going to work that -- I have an idea, but tomorrow I'm going to have a much better idea."

C.J. Beathard

So, once again, the First Coast's favorite disclaimer: I covered Beathard during his junior and senior seasons at the University of Iowa (2015-2016). I was not there for the 2014 season in which Beathard and former Detroit Lions quarterback Jake Ruddock were on a quarterback carousel all season long that ended with Ruddock transferring to Michigan and a blow-out loss to Tennessee in the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville (the world is too damn small, right?).

I say all this to say: Beathard never shined in Iowa practices. He was always a gamer. That has also been the case through the first five months of his Jaguars tenure. On Sunday, with the floodlights turned on in broad daylight and the Jaguars on the stadium field for the first time, Beathard turned it up a notch. He, too, finished 16-of-21. From his first 7-on-7 series on (he uncorked a 30-yard bomb to Jeff Cotton Jr. on his final rep), every reporter, fan, and attendee could sense a difference in his game. I personally wrote down "CJB's best throw of Camp" three times in my notes. Even his questionable throw to Jalen Camp on a 99-yard drive series was placed perfectly where the three, oncoming defenders could never reach it -- even if it wasn't exactly a crisp pass. His touchdown to Tevin Jones' bread basket before "halftime" could only be in one spot for it to be a touchdown. Beathard hit that spot on the money. He added red-zone period touchdowns to Etienne and Josh Hammond.

The Jaguars gave the former 49ers back-up a two-year, $5 million contract with $2.75M of it guaranteed. For most of the past two weeks, many presumed the Jaguars would be forced to eat that money and cut Beathard, who has been outperformed by Gardner Minshew. The Jaguars aren't cutting Minshew, but Sunday helped Beathard's case in keeping him around on the roster, too.

Jamal Agnew

Giving $4 million guaranteed (and the potential for $14M) to a kick returner was a bit absurd, even for Special Teams-obsessed Urban Meyer. Especially when that kick returner's other position -- wide receiver -- is one he's only played for two years. And is arguably the deepest position on the Jaguars entire roster.

But Jamal Agnew has been worth every penny so far.

For a guy that has only played wide receiver for a handful of years, Agnew has not showed it since returning from the Non-Football Injury List. With the Jaguars down six wide receivers, he has stepped up in the past three days, hauling in four passes on Sunday. On one reception, Agnew literally shook veteran Tre Herndon out of his cleats, showing an impressive play-making ability in the open field. And, of course, Agnew showed quick burst on return duty, consistently topping over 20-yards a return.

The only other Jaguar that saw return duty Sunday was second-year running back Nathan Cottrell. He fumbled the initial catch. Pharoh Cooper has also seen some time in practice on return duty. It's assumed Tavon Austin, arguably one of the best returners in college football over the past decade, will get his shot. But this is Agnew's job to lose. Which means he's also taking one of the wide receiver spots on the roster.

Tyson Campbell

Most rookies struggle once the pads go on. Campbell has been the rare exception. After basically being non-existent the first four days of Camp, he's shown up more and more with each rep and opportunity he's gotten.

He had an early pass break-up of Minshew's pass to Pharoh Cooper. He almost had an interception Saturday. He's stuck to receivers like glue -- in large part because of how fast he is.

"Tyson Campbell is a very fast guy that plays -- the reason we drafted him, he never panics because he's got elite speed, and he's been really good," Meyer said. "He had a tough day on special teams yesterday, but defensively he's been doing very well. We're glad we got him.”

They'll especially be glad they took him if former first-rounder CJ Henderson continues on the road he has been on. After off-season surgery, Henderson spent the first 10-plus days of Training Camp on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. He missed Sunday's practice for personal reasons. Meyer wouldn't expand upon those reasons.

Right now, it appears Shaq Griffin and Sidney Jones are the Jaguars' starting cornerbacks. Tre Herndon has had a strong Camp and will most likely get the nod at nickel. But Campbell has been practicing at both inside and outside corner. He'll be the primary back-up for all three.

K'Lavon Chaisson

Another former high NFL Draft pick that took a ton of heat early on from fans and coaches alike, Chaisson truly appears to be settling into Joe Cullen's defense. Not only is me making plays in a variety of ways: he's making them on successive plays.

With Josh Allen out Sunday (personal, family reason), Chaisson became the de facto pass rusher for the first-team and second-team defenses. He responded with a pair of sacks and a pass defended against tight end Tim Tebow. It's the second time in as many days he's shined on back-to-back plays.

"I don't know him very well. I’m getting to know him, I’m getting to respect him because he's a, as we say around here, a 4-to-6, A-to-B guy and he goes hard," Meyer said of Chaisson. "He made a couple mistakes yesterday, but that's our job. His job is to go hard and he’s doing it."

Chaisson was drafted to be a hybrid outside linebacker. He is finally being allowed to play that position and is having success. Who would've thought!

Losers

Gardner Minshew

This is no slight to Minshew, who has had some very high high's during Camp and, so long as he's not traded, is going to be on this roster. The reason he falls into this category is because his final line of 9-for-15 doesn't tell the whole story of his day. Most, although not all, of his completions were check-down's and intermediary passes. He didn't take a ton of risks, and when he did, they didn't pay off. Perhaps the second, team period rep's he saw (with the first team) in which he had three straight incompletions (Treadwell, Cooper, Ben Ellefson) forced him to re-evaluate his approach on Sunday. All three passes were attempted, "homerun" balls. Later, Minshew was a victim of a muffed snap, a Chaisson sack and a Rayshawn Jenkins batted pass, all on the same series. When it rains it pours.

But Meyer has not lost confidence in Minshew.

“I think they are doing really good. Not just Trevor but they're all making nice progress."

Minshew's best throw came coming out of the "halftime" intermission, in which he hit Travis Etienne in stride down the sideline. It was pin-point placement from Minshew, and Etienne was able to hold onto it... despite Minshew's former roommate Andrew Wingard nearly popping Etienne's head off. Which brings me to...

Andrew Wingard

Look, I was rooting for the former undrafted free agent to be the Special Teams CAPTAIN last year. He's as plus-two a guy as you'll find on the field. He led all of college football in tackles for a reason.

But for the second time in as many days, Wingard's reckless tackling as the whistle blows has nearly landed his teammates in concussion protocol. On Saturday, he popped Etienne who then went flying into Laquon Treadwell, with both players landing on their backs. On Sunday, it was the aforementioned hit on Etienne.

Given that the Carolina Panthers released safety JT Ibe last week after a terrifying hit on Keith Kirkland, I was curious what Meyer's reaction to Wingard's physicality was.

"I thought our defense did a nice job staying off of people today. Yesterday was a big contact day. Today was not."

But Wingard most definitely initiated contact with Etienne yet again on Sunday.

It's football. Hitting is part of the game. But in a "non-big contact day" day is torpedoing your teammate a smart move for any party involved?

P.S. Wingard is a tremendous gunner and an asset on Special Teams. But with the Jaguars' safety room as deep as it's been during Wingard's tenure in Jacksonville, will there be room for him on the 53-man? Rayshawn Jenkins is a lock, as is third-rounder Andre Cisco. Josh Jones has primarily run with Jenkins and the first-team. Rudy Ford was signed as a Special Teams gunner and has surprised as a safety. Then there's the incumbent Jarrod Wilson. Where does that leave Wingard?

Pharoh Cooper / Tevin Jones / Josh Hammond

All three had steady days Sunday. Jones caught the aforementioned touchdown from Beathard. Hammond caught one in red-zone drills. Cooper has been a security blanket for Minshew in particular.

But will it all be enough?

The top-three on the depth chart at wide receiver are all but set: D.J. Chark (who will be out until Week One with a hand injury), Marvin Jones Jr. (who returned to practice Sunday after a two-day absence, but did not participate in team drills), and Laviska Shenault. As previously mentioned, Agnew is most likely making this roster. That's four wide receivers. A typical roster keeps six.

It's become a numbers game.

Laquon Treadwell didn't have the stand-out performance Sunday he has on multiple occasions the last two weeks. He did catch the ball of the day from Lawrence.

"Treadwell came in, and I'll tell you, he's in the hunt for a spot," Meyer told reporters Sunday.

Collin Johnson had strong showings on Friday and Saturday with Chark and Jones out. At 6'6'', he offers a different skill-set. Then there's veteran Phillip Dorsett, who has been held out of practice with an undisclosed injury but has been the No. 1 cheerleader (and pseudo coach) for this team. He's standing in the backfield and breaking down every huddle. Dorsett had a strong OTAs and Mini-Camp, and coaches like him.

And that's not including Austin, who the Jaguars signed Friday afternoon.

For as much as the Jaguars' receivers have racked up injuries, general manager Trent Baalke has done a great job of bringing in guys off the street who can compete. And for several of them, when they don't make the roster, it will be for no fault of their own. It's just a numbers game.

#Jaguars have claimed former #Cardinals CB Lorenzo Burns off waivers, per release.



192 tackles, 9 INT in 42 games for @ArizonaFBall — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) August 8, 2021

- - - -