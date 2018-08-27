Sports fans, and more specifically football fans, are enamored with history. The Office's Dwight Shrute once said "Nostalgia is truly one of the great human weaknesses ... second only to the neck." In sports that weakness is glorified because fan appreciation and emotion typically stem from each individual's history with their favorite franchises.
First Coast News always wants to make your "Throwback Thursdays" more memorable and that's why we've compiled our annual "Former Jaguars Players Around the League" list to make it easier for you to enjoy games that don't feature the teal and black this season.
Editor's Note: The list only features former Jaguars players on the active 53-man rosters as of Week 2.
* Indicates offseason or practice squad roster only
AFC
Buffalo Bills
RB Chris Ivory (2016-17)
LB Julian Stanford (2012)
CB Lafayette Pitts (2017)
Miami Dolphins
OT Sam Young (2013-15)
DE Andre Branch (2012-15)
New England Patriots
N/A
New York Jets
TE Neal Sterling (2015-16)
OT Kelvin Beachum (2016)
Baltimore Ravens
N/A
Cincinnati Bengals
N/A
Cleveland Browns
G Earl Watford (2017)
DE Chris Smith (2014-2016)
CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun (2016*)
LS Charley Hughlett (2014*)
Pittsburgh Steelers
DE Tyson Alualu (2010-16)
CB Mike Hilton (2016*)
Houston Texans
CB Aaron Colvin (2014-17)
Indianapolis Colts
N/A
Tennessee Titans
QB Blaine Gabbert (2011-2013)
Denver Broncos
LB Brandon Marshall (2012)
Kansas City Chiefs
QB Chad Henne (2012-17)
TE Alex Ellis (2016)
Los Angeles Chargers
N/A
Oakland Raiders
FS Reggie Nelson (2007-09)
DOWNLOAD: The free First Coast Football App for Jaguars stats, scores, analysis, stories and more
NFC
Dallas Cowboys
WR Allen Hurns (2014-2017)
New York Giants
N/A
Philadelphia Eagles
G Stefen Wisniewski (2015)
LB LaRoy Reynolds (2013-15)
Washington Redskins
DE Ziggy Hood (2014-15)
Chicago Bears
WR Allen Robinson (2014-17)
CB Prince Amukamara (2016)
Detroit Lions
N/A
Green Bay Packers
TE Marcedes Lewis (2006-2017)
CB Davon House (2015-16)
Atlanta Falcons
N/A
Carolina Panthers
C Greg Van Roten (2017*)
DT Kyle Love (2013)
New Orleans Saints
N/A
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
P Bryan Anger (2012-15)
Arizona Cardinals
N/A
Los Angeles Rams
QB Brandon Allen (2016)
San Francisco 49ers
DT Sheldon Day (2016-17)
Seattle Seahawks
N/A
Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter: @Mike_E_Kaye.