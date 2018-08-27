Sports fans, and more specifically football fans, are enamored with history. The Office's Dwight Shrute once said "Nostalgia is truly one of the great human weaknesses ... second only to the neck." In sports that weakness is glorified because fan appreciation and emotion typically stem from each individual's history with their favorite franchises.

First Coast News always wants to make your "Throwback Thursdays" more memorable and that's why we've compiled our annual "Former Jaguars Players Around the League" list to make it easier for you to enjoy games that don't feature the teal and black this season.

Editor's Note: The list only features former Jaguars players on the active 53-man rosters as of Week 2.

* Indicates offseason or practice squad roster only

AFC

Buffalo Bills

RB Chris Ivory (2016-17)

LB Julian Stanford (2012)

CB Lafayette Pitts (2017)

Miami Dolphins

OT Sam Young (2013-15)

DE Andre Branch (2012-15)

New England Patriots

N/A

New York Jets

TE Neal Sterling (2015-16)

OT Kelvin Beachum (2016)

Baltimore Ravens

N/A

Cincinnati Bengals

N/A

Cleveland Browns

G Earl Watford (2017)

DE Chris Smith (2014-2016)

CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun (2016*)

LS Charley Hughlett (2014*)

Pittsburgh Steelers

DE Tyson Alualu (2010-16)

CB Mike Hilton (2016*)

Houston Texans

CB Aaron Colvin (2014-17)

Indianapolis Colts

N/A

Tennessee Titans

QB Blaine Gabbert (2011-2013)

Denver Broncos

LB Brandon Marshall (2012)

Kansas City Chiefs

QB Chad Henne (2012-17)

TE Alex Ellis (2016)

Los Angeles Chargers

N/A

Oakland Raiders

FS Reggie Nelson (2007-09)

NFC

Dallas Cowboys

WR Allen Hurns (2014-2017)

New York Giants

N/A

Philadelphia Eagles

G Stefen Wisniewski (2015)

LB LaRoy Reynolds (2013-15)

Washington Redskins

DE Ziggy Hood (2014-15)

Chicago Bears

WR Allen Robinson (2014-17)

CB Prince Amukamara (2016)

Detroit Lions

N/A

Green Bay Packers

TE Marcedes Lewis (2006-2017)

CB Davon House (2015-16)

Atlanta Falcons

N/A

Carolina Panthers

C Greg Van Roten (2017*)

DT Kyle Love (2013)

New Orleans Saints

N/A

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

P Bryan Anger (2012-15)

Arizona Cardinals

N/A

Los Angeles Rams

QB Brandon Allen (2016)

San Francisco 49ers

DT Sheldon Day (2016-17)

Seattle Seahawks

N/A

