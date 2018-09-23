Erik Bacharach, Nashville Tennessean

Keys to victory for the Titans (1-1) as they head into their Week 3 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-0) on Sunday

Find a way … again

Last week, it took a fake punt, an implementation of the Wildcat and some gutsy, aggressive calls by coach Mike Vrabel for the Titans to escape with a win. What’s the first-year coach got up his sleeve this week? Creativity and trickery could go a long way again for the Titans against one of the top defensive units in the league.

Win turnover battle

Vrabel said the Titans’ goal against the Texans last week included no offensive turnovers and forcing two defensive turnovers. They fell one defensive turnover short of that goal, but winning the turnover battle still spelled victory. Armed with one of the most talented secondaries in the NFL, the Titans are tied for third in the league with three interceptions and need more of them Sunday.

Get offense going

If the Titans get as little offense as they got against the Texans, they will have an incredibly difficult time upsetting the Jags. Running back Derrick Henry needs to take another step forward, and Dion Lewis needs to keep it up. And whoever is playing quarterback – Marcus Mariota or Blaine Gabbert – needs to generate more than the 201.5 passing yards per game (25th in the league) the Titans are averaging.

Reach Erik Bacharach at ebacharach@tennessean.com and on Twitter @ErikBacharach.

© Erik Bacharach, Nashville Tennessean