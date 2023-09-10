It had been 686 since Ridley scored a TD in the NFL. In his first season opener back, he had 4 catches, went 41 yards and picked up a touchdown to start the game.

INDIANAPOLIS — Welcome Back, Calvin Ridley! The wide receiver scored his first season touchdown since 2021 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Leading up to his first touchdown back, Ridley completed 4 catches and 41 yards.

Ridley hasn't had the easiest journey in the NFL since being drafted back in 2018 by the Atlanta Falcons in the first round.

In October of 2021, Ridley took a step away from football to focus on his mental health. Then later he was suspended for betting on NFL games in November of 2021, then later, he had a foot injury that resulted in surgery.

Flash forward to now, Calvin Ridley is healed, healthy and balling out with the Jaguars are he is Trevor Lawrences right hand man on the field.

When you're living in or near Jacksonville during Jaguars training camp, nine times out of ten, they're the main topic in the room. Now, with our guy, Calvin Ridley; he will also pop up in conversation.

The Wide Receiver has several cameras on him at all times at training camp. We're ready for him to show us what he's got this season, and we already had a glimpse of it at camp.

His speed, footwork and IQ on the field is unmatched.

And with great responsibility comes the pressure.

But when we're talking about Calvin Ridley, pressure makes diamonds. He said he's used to it.

"There is no pressure. I've been doing this. I'm going to continue to say this. As soon as I was a high school player, everyone at my high school loved me too, screaming my name," said Ridley.

He said he doesn't let the outside noise get to him.