JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jaguars will need to make a true game-time decision on running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) on Sunday. The former first-round pick has officially been listed as questionable entering the Week 2 matchup against the New England Patriots.

Fournette failed to practice throughout the week after suffering the minor hamstring injury during the second quarter of the team's 20-15 win over the New York Giants.

If Fournette can't play against New England, the Jaguars will rely on backup T.J. Yeldon, who played well against the Giants last week. However, both Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone and Fournette have offered optimistic takes on the workhorse back's availability for the game.

The Jaguars would probably make a roster move if Fournette was unable to play in Week 2. While Jacksonville still has Yeldon and Corey Grant, teams typically carry three running backs on the active roster for games. Journeyman running back Brandon Wilds could be elevated from the practice squad this weekend. The Jaguars also have fullback Tommy Bohanon on the roster.

The Jaguars will host the New England Patriots at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field.

