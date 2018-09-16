Adam Woodard, USA Today

It's only Week 2 of the NFL season, but Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Keelan Cole has already thrown his hat in the ring for the catch of the year.

In the first quarter of the highly anticipated rematch of last season's AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots, Cole went full Odell Beckham Jr. and amazingly reeled in a pass from quarterback Blake Bortles with one hand.

Patriots cornerback Eric Rowe had tight coverage on Cole, a second-year player out of Kentucky Wesleyan, but it didn't matter.

The catch was similar to the one made by Beckham Jr. in 2014 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Cole capped the drive with a 24-yard touchdown grab from Bortles.

PHOTOS: Jaguars vs. Patriots at TIAA Bank Field
01 / 20
SEPTEMBER 16: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots walks off the field in the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on September 16, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)
02 / 20
JACKSONVILLE, FL - SEPTEMBER 16: Telvin Smith Sr. #50 of the Jacksonville Jaguars reacts in the first half against the New England Patriots at TIAA Bank Field on September 16, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)
03 / 20
SEPTEMBER 16: Yannick Ngakoue #91 of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrates a play in the first half against the New England Patriots at TIAA Bank Field on September 16, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)
04 / 20
SEPTEMBER 16: Dede Westbrook #12 of the Jacksonville Jaguars fumbles the ball in the first half against the New England Patriots at TIAA Bank Field on September 16, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
05 / 20
SEPT 16: Stephon Gilmore #24 of the New England Patriots defends a pass intended for Donte Moncrief #10 of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half at TIAA Bank Field on September 16, 2018 in Jacksonville. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
06 / 20
SEPTEMBER 16: Rex Burkhead #34 of the New England Patriots carries the ball in the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on September 16, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
07 / 20
SEPTEMBER 16: Corey Grant #30 of the Jacksonville Jaguars runs with the ball in the first half against the New England Patriots at TIAA Bank Field on September 16, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
08 / 20
SEPTEMBER 16: James White #28 of the New England Patriots is brought down by a gang of Jacksonville Jaguars defenders in the first half at TIAA Bank Field on September 16, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)
09 / 20
SEPTEMBER 16: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots walks off the field in the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on September 16, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)
10 / 20
SEPTEMBER 16: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots gives signals to his teammates in the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on September 16, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)
11 / 20
SEPTEMBER 16: The Jacksonville Jaguars line up against the New England Patriots at TIAA Bank Field on September 16, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)
12 / 20
SEPTEMBER 16: Blake Bortles #5 of the Jacksonville Jaguars follows the play after being knocked down in the first quarter against the New England Patriots at TIAA Bank Field on September 16, 2018 in Jacksonville (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)
13 / 20
SEPTEMBER 16: Corey Grant #30 of the Jacksonville Jaguars is chased down by Kyle Van Noy #53 of the New England Patriots in the first quarter at TIAA Bank Field on September 16, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)
14 / 20
SEPTEMBER 16: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots drops back to pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on September 16, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)
15 / 20
SEPTEMBER 16: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots leads the New England Patriots onto the field to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on September 16, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)
16 / 20
SEPTEMBER 16: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the New England Patriots and Telvin Smith Sr. #50 of the Jacksonville Jaguars exchange words in the first quarter at TIAA Bank Field on September 16, 2018 in Jacksonville. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
17 / 20
SEPTEMBER 16: Blake Bortles #5 of the Jacksonville Jaguars drops back to pass against the New England Patriots at TIAA Bank Field on September 16, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
18 / 20
SEPTEMBER 16: Blake Bortles #5 of the Jacksonville Jaguars drops back to pass against the New England Patriots at TIAA Bank Field on September 16, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
19 / 20
SEPTEMBER 16: Donte Moncrief #10 of the Jacksonville Jaguars goes up for a touchdown catch over Stephon Gilmore #24 of the New England Patriots at TIAA Bank Field on September 16, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
20 / 20
SEPTEMBER 16: Donte Moncrief #10 of the Jacksonville Jaguars goes up for a touchdown catch over Stephon Gilmore #24 of the New England Patriots at TIAA Bank Field on September 16, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
© Adam Woodard, USA Today