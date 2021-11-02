x
Jaguars confirm Urban Meyer's coaching staff

Urban Meyer will be surrounded by NFL experience in his first head coaching job in the league.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars confirmed many reports that had fluttered over the last few weeks since the Urban Meyer hire. Meyer's staff is loaded with NFL experience something that will play a key piece in potential early success.

Offensive Coordinator: Darrell Bevell

Defensive Coordinator: Joe Cullen

Passing Game Coordinator: Brian Schottenheimer 

Tight Ends Coach: Tyler Bowen 

Assistant Linebackers Coach: Tony Gilbert 

 Wide Receivers Coach: Sanjay Lal 

Assistant Defensive Line Coach: Sterling Lucas 

Asst. Head Coach & Inside LBs Coach: Charlie Strong 

Special Teams Coordinator: Brian Schneider

Defensive Backs Coach - Safeties: Chris Ash  

Offensive Quality Control: Quinton Ganther 

Defensive Line Coach: Tosh Lupoi 

Outside Linebackers Coach: Zachary Orr 

Running Backs Coach: Bernie Parmalee 

Special Teams Assistant: Carlos Polk