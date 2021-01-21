x
Report: Jaguars add offensive & defensive coordinator to the staff

Urban Meyer is bringing on members to his staff with a strong NFL background according to Thursday's reports.
Darrell Bevell, former offensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks

The cautionary tale has been that college coaches fail in the NFL more times than they succeed. The first steps for Urban Meyer to avoid faltering in the league is to hire a staff with an extensive background in the league. 

The reports Thursday afternoon from the NFL Network are that Urban Meyer is bringing on Joe Cullen to become his defensive coordinator and Darrell Bevell to be his offensive coordinator. 

Cullen spent time as the Jaguars defensive line coach from 2010-2012 and currently holds that position with the Ravens. Cullen has never been a defensive coordinator in the NFL. 

Darrell Bevell most recently was the Lions interim head coach. This will be his fourth stop as an offensive coordinator in the league. 