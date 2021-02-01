Urban Meyer to Jacksonville? NFL Network reports Jaguars will likely move on from Marrone, target Meyer

The retired, former Florida, Ohio State head coach has never coached in the NFL

As Week 17 begins and "silly season" takes full-effect across the NFL, the latest name rumored to the Jaguars' not-yet-vacant head coaching position: Urban Meyer.

The former Florida and Ohio State head coach has reportedly been lining up a staff and telling people he's close to in the football community that he expects to land in Jacksonville, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The 56-year old Meyer is currently retired and serves as a college football analyst for FOX Sports. He was in attendance at Friday's College Football Playoff semifinal featuring projected No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence.

Meyer has been a candidate for another coaching jobs since retiring from Ohio State in 2018, including most recently at the University of Texas.

According to Rapoport, the Jaguars dismissal of Marrone isn't final, but is expected -- so long as Jacksonville feels confident it has his replacement lined up.

Additionally, Rapoport noted that if Meyer, who has been forced into retirement twice before because of health issues, does not land the Jaguars' head coaching job, his successor at Ohio State, Ryan Day, is an expected target of the Jaguars. In his second full season as the Buckeyes' head coach, Day has Ohio State in the National Championship game.