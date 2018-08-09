JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jaguars entered the weekend with a blank injury report but on Saturday the team added a name to the list.

Veteran safety Cody Davis was given a last-minute "questionable" tag due to a ribs injury. Davis is now the lone player on the Jaguars' injury report entering the team's Week 1 matchup against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

When a player is added to an injury report at the last minute, it's typically a bad sign for his playing status. Fortunately, the Jaguars have strong depth at their safety position even if Davis can't play.

Jarrod Wilson and Ronnie Harrison are listed as the backups at free safety and strong safety, respectively. Davis has experience playing on defense but is mostly known as a special teams ace.

Starting safeties Tashaun Gipson and Barry Church both played in all 16 games last season. When Gipson went down with an injury during the postseason, Wilson stepped up in his place. Gipson also dealt with injuries during this preseason but Harrison played well in his absence.

While Davis is a strong performer on special teams, Wilson has been a sturdy option in that phase as well.

The Giants will be without linebackers Olivier Vernon (ankle) and Tae Davis (injuries) in Week 1.

DOWNLOAD: The free First Coast Football App for Jaguars stats, scores, analysis, stories and more

MORE NEWS AND NOTES

- The Jaguars released cornerback Kenneth Acker and waived tight end Ben Koyack off injured reserve with injury settlements on Saturday.

Koyack was a seventh-round pick in 2015. He spent his first season in Jacksonville on the practice squad before being elevated to the main roster in 2016. In 30 regular season games, Koyack produced 24 catches for 199 receiving yards and a touchdown. During the Jaguars' recent playoff run, Koyack caught the game-winning touchdown pass in the wild-card round win over the Buffalo Bills. It was the Jaguars' first playoff win since 2007.

Acker signed with the Jaguars midway through the preseason. He was injured in the preseason finale against the Atlanta Falcons.

- The Jaguars will wear white jerseys and white pants against the Giants on Sunday.

The Jaguars will face off against the Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter: @Mike_E_Kaye.

© 2018 WTLV