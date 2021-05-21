Watch Live: Hearing held in unlawful sex case against former Jaguar linebacker Telvin Smith

Telvin Smith was arrested a year ago at his Queens Harbor home on suspicion of unlawful sexual activity with a minor. He is due in court Friday afternoon.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More than a year after his arrest, the case against former NFL linebacker Telvin Smith is heading to court for the first time Friday.

Smith was arrested in April 2020 on suspicion of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, according to the original arrest and booking report.

Smith has been out on bond since his arrest. The case has been set for arraignment 31 times since then, but has been postponed each time -- and never even assigned to a judge.

It's not clear if Friday's hearing is designed to resolve the case via a plea, or some other matter. There are no filings in the case. Smith's attorney Hank Coxe declined to comment on what to expect. First Coast News has reached out to Assistant State Attorney Alex Weaver for comment.