Agent: DT Tyson Alualu heading back to Jaguars, signs two-year deal

Tyson Alualu started his career with the Jags in 2010 and spent the last four season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Defensive tackle Tyson Alualu is coming back to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team that drafted him out of California in 2010. Alualu's agent, Kenny Zuckerman, tweeted the news Tuesday.

After spending his first seven seasons in Jacksonville, Alualu signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017, where he spent the past four seasons.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissaro is reporting the Alualu's deal with the Jaguars is worth $6 million for two years.

Tuesday has been a busy day for the Jags who made several key moves to build its defense up including

  • Signing Seattle Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin to a three-year deal worth $44.5 million
  • Signing former Baltimore Ravans defensive end Jihad Ward 
  • Re-signing four-year cornerback Sidney Jones IV.
JACKSONVILLE, FL - SEPTEMBER 25: Tyson Alualu #93 of the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Baltimore Ravens at EverBank Field on September 25, 2016 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

