Agent: DT Tyson Alualu heading back to Jaguars, signs two-year deal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Defensive tackle Tyson Alualu is coming back to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team that drafted him out of California in 2010. Alualu's agent, Kenny Zuckerman, tweeted the news Tuesday.

After spending his first seven seasons in Jacksonville, Alualu signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017, where he spent the past four seasons.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissaro is reporting the Alualu's deal with the Jaguars is worth $6 million for two years.

Tuesday has been a busy day for the Jags who made several key moves to build its defense up including