JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Few Jaguars players have taken advantage of their opportunities like cornerback Tyler Patmon. The journeyman defensive back has spent the last two offseasons making the most of his playing time in practice.

For the second straight offseason, Patmon has filled in for the talented cornerbacks ahead of him on the depth chart. While A.J. Bouye and Jalen Ramsey skipped out on organized team activities in June, Patmon was making plays in their absence. With Ramsey missing time again during training camp - due to the birth of his daughter - Patmon has taken on the majority of the All-Pro's starter reps.

Through three training camp practices, Patmon has been a pass breakup machine, producing big plays during each individual session. On Friday, Patmon capitalized on a miscommunication between quarterback Blake Bortles and wide receiver Donte Moncrief, as he collected an interception for a would-be pick-six.

"I think that [Patmon has] done a nice job," Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said Saturday. "He has made plays on the outside, and he has also been doing a good job on special teams. That was something that we stressed with him in the offseason, and he has responded to that. That is something where he showed he has the ability to be in a position to do that, and then now it is a matter of when we start playing to actually do it when we get on the field.”

History has repeated itself in Jacksonville. Patmon made the Jaguars' roster last season after producing similar plays. After spending a year in the system, Patmon is not only poised to make the roster but also play a key role moving forward.

While he has mostly flashed in training camp practices and preseason games during his Jaguars tenure, Patmon's biggest contribution last season was serving as Aaron Colvin's injury replacement in the team's 10-3 wild-card round win over the Buffalo Bills. With Colvin now in Houston, Patmon will have the opportunity to help the Jaguars get back to the postseason.

Patmon has the ability to play all three cornerback spots, so he could eventually end up as the main backup to Bouye, Ramsey and D.J. Hayden. As he continues to make plays during training camp, the confidence in Patmon as the team's main backup cornerback should continue to grow.

