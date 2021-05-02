Trevor Lawrence to skip Clemson Pro Day, have surgery on shoulder labrum

The projected, No. 1 overall selection will throw on February 12 instead of participating in Clemson's Pro Day, per the NFL Network

Trevor Lawrence, the projected, No. 1 overall selection in this April's NFL Draft, will not participate in Pro Day at his alma mater, Clemson, per both the NFL Network and ESPN. Instead, Lawrence will throw for NFL teams on February 12.

All of this because of a new discovery: Lawrence will shortly thereafter undergo left labrum shoulder surgery. He is expected to be recovered in time for NFL Training Camp.

Super Bowl LV Sunday. Trevor Lawrence day a week from today. It never stops. https://t.co/rNrfqxXyry — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 5, 2021

Lawrence has been training in California with former NFL quarterback and renown trainer, Jesse Palmer. In three years of college football, Lawrence never missed significant time due to an injury, although he did miss two games of the 2020 season after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, owners of the No. 1 overall selection, are expected to take Lawrence with their pick, making him the new, franchise quarterback.

Already, the announcement of the February 12 "showcase" for Lawrence is drawing criticism around the league. Under COVID-19 protocols, prospects are not allowed to conduct "private workouts" for NFL scouts.

I thought private works were banned by the NFL? Is this going to be via zoom? — Nicole Lynn (@AgentNicoleLynn) February 5, 2021