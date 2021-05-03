Top 6 Trevor Lawrence T-shirts: From Jesus to Obama, T-shirt makers, fans have high hopes for new Jaguars QB

Trevor Lawrence hasn't played a down yet for the Jaguars, but that's not stopping T-shirt makers from scoring big with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars will be entering this season with high hopes. Much of that rests on the shoulders - and arm - of the team's No. 1 draft pick, Trevor Lawrence. While he's yet to play a down for the Big Cats, T-shirt makers are getting pretty creative with the former Clemson star's picture.

And the fans are eating it up.

From depicting him as Jesus to repurposing the famed President Barack Obama campaign poster, T-shirt designers and Jags fans clearly believe in the NFL's overall No. 1 draft pick.

In no particular order, here are six of the more popular Trevor Lawrence T-shirts.

No. 6

No. 5

No. 4

No. 3

Trevor Lawrence Bel16ve T-shirt by teepublic.com

No. 2

No. 1