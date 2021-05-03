x
Top 6 Trevor Lawrence T-shirts: From Jesus to Obama, T-shirt makers, fans have high hopes for new Jaguars QB

Trevor Lawrence hasn't played a down yet for the Jaguars, but that's not stopping T-shirt makers from scoring big with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars will be entering this season with high hopes. Much of that rests on the shoulders - and arm - of the team's No. 1 draft pick, Trevor Lawrence. While he's yet to play a down for the Big Cats, T-shirt makers are getting pretty creative with the former Clemson star's picture.

And the fans are eating it up.

From depicting him as Jesus to repurposing the famed President Barack Obama campaign poster, T-shirt designers and Jags fans clearly believe in the NFL's overall No. 1 draft pick.

In no particular order, here are six of the more popular Trevor Lawrence T-shirts.

No. 6

Trevor Lawrence, DUUUVAL T-shirt by 8103clothing

Credit: www.8103clothing.com
Trevor Lawrence, Duuuval T-shirt by 8103clothing.com

No. 5

Trevor Lawrence, Florida Sunshine T-shirt, by machomeepremium.com

Credit: https://machomeepremium.com
Trevor Lawrence, Florida Sunshine T-shirt, by machomeepremium.com

No. 4

Trevor Lawrence T-shirt by geminipremium.com

Credit: https://geminipremium.com
Trevor Lawrence T-shirt by geminipremium.com.

No. 3

Trevor Lawrence Bel16ve T-shirt by teepublic.com

Credit: https://www.teepublic.com
Trevor Lawrence Bel16ve T-shirt by teepublic.com.

No. 2

Trevor Lawrence HOPE T-shirt by lovemytowntees.com

Credit: https://www.lovemytowntees.com
The Trevor Lawrence Hope T-shirt looks similar to the poster designed by artist Shepard Fairey for President Barack Obama's campaign.

No. 1

Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jesus T-shirt by redbubble.com

Credit: www.redbubble.com
Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jesus T-shirt by redbubble.com.

