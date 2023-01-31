Trevor Lawrence, Jamal Agnew selected to 2023 Pro Bowl

The NFL announced that Jaguars QB Lawrence will replace Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. WR Jamal Agnew was named to the Pro Bowl as a return specialist.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Trevor Lawrence and Jamal Agnew have been selected to the 2023 Pro Bowl, the NFL has announced. Lawrence will be replacing Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. WR Jamal Agnew was selected to the Pro Bowl as a return specialist replacing Ravens WR Devin Duvernay, who is unable to participate due to injury, according to the NFL.

Lawrence is the third quarterback in Jaguars history to be selected to the Pro Bowl. Mark Brunell was selected in 1996, 1997 and 1999. David Garrard earned Pro Bowl honors in 2009.

Lawrence completed 387 of 584 passes for 4,113 yards and 25 TDs, according to the Jaguars. His 387 completions were the most in a single season in franchise history and his five rushing TDs were tied with Garrard for the most in single-season franchise history, the Jaguars website states.