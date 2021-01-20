Report: Jaguars to promote interim Trent Baalke to full-time GM

Baalke was named interim GM after Dave Caldwell was fired in November. He previously served as 49ers GM

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport is reporting that the Jaguars are set to remove the interim-tag off of Trent Baalke's title and make him their full-time general manager. According to Rapoport, the deal is not yet official, but "is slated to be soon."

Baalke joined the Jaguars in February 2020 as Director of Pro Personnel. That came after a 12-year run in San Francisco, including six as general manager. While with the 49ers, Baalke was named PFWA Executive of the Year in 2011 after transforming the 49ers from a 6-10 team to a 13-3 team. He also was credited with luring Jim Harbaugh away from Stanford -- although their relationship would eventually sour. Baalke, Harbaugh and the 49ers were Super Bowl runner-up's in 2013.

After Harbaugh and the 49ers went separate ways in 2014, Baalke would stay on through the one-year, head coaching tenure of Jim Tomsula and the one-year tenure of Chip Kelly. Baalke and Kelly were both relieved of their duties on January 1, 2017.

In between his departure from San Francisco and arrival in Jacksonville, Baalke worked as a football operations consultant for the NFL.

The Bemidji State alum began his career as a scout for the New York Jets and Washington Football Team.