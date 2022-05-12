No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker one of several Jacksonville Jaguars rookies who signed Thursday

Meet the Jacksonville Jaguars rookie class of 2022. They inked their deals with the team Thursday.

Travon Walker, Outside Linebacker

Travon Walker and the Jaguars have agreed on a four deal, fully guaranteed with 5th year option. It’s being reported that the deal with worth more than $37 million with a signing bonus worth more than $24 million.

Devin Lloyd, Linebacker

The Jags signed the 27th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft Devin Lloyd. The Jaguars traded up three picks to get Lloyd. Lloyd put together one of his finest seasons last year as a member of the Utah Utes. Lloyd also won the Pac-12 defensive player of the year.

Snoop Conner, Running Back

It was in the 5th round that the jaguars decided to select a running back, Ole Miss tailback Jarod Snoop Conner. The jags traded two sixth round pics to the Philadelphia Eagles, number 188, and number 198 overall to get conner. Conner rushed for more than 15-hundred yards on 304 attempts and had 26 rushing touchdowns. He also caught 32 passes for 225 yards. Conner is listed at 5-foot-10 and 222 pounds. The jaguars needed to add some depth at the position, considering James Robinson and Travis Etienne are both coming off serious injuries.

Gregory Junior, Cornerback

The Jaguars selected Gregory Junior in the 6th round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Junior recorded 46 tackles and 7 break ups. He earned first team All-Great American Conference honors as a senior, and despite not having a season in 2020 due to COVID-19, but Junior was still able to get drafted.

