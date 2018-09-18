Tom Schad, USA TODAY

Tom Brady says the New England Patriots played to the Jacksonville Jaguars' strengths and "competitively came up way short" on Sunday.

In his weekly radio appearance on WEEI in Boston on Monday, Brady lamented the slow start that ultimately doomed the Patriots in the 31-20 loss to Jacksonville and said the Jaguars played more physically and kept New England's offense out of sync.

"We knew it was going to be a tough game, playing against a good team, there's a lot on the line for both teams. And we just, competitively, came up way short," Brady said on WEEI. "I think they competed much better than we did, (they were) certainly more physical than we were in the first half. They ran the ball better. We didn't run it way we were capable of running it. Didn't take advantage in the pass game when we had opportunities. And it just kind of ends up being a snowball, you know?"

Brady completed 24 of 35 passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns and was sacked twice. The Jaguars managed to contain tight end Rob Gronkowski (two catches, 15 yards) and held the Patriots to just 82 rushing yards on 24 carries.

"Nothing looks good because of the way we started and the way we played right to their strengths," Brady said. "You play to another team's strengths, it becomes incredibly hard to win."

