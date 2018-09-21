Erik Bacharach, Nashville Tennessean

Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey likes to talk. Just ask Ben Roethlisberger (“Decent at best,” Ramsey said in an interview with GQ), Joe Flacco (“He sucks”) or Josh Allen (“He’s trash”).

The Titans know it. Coach Mike Vrabel knows it. And so they’ve talked about Ramsey’s proclivity for talking.

“Absolutely,” Vrabel said ahead of Sunday's game (noon, CBS) between the Titans (1-1) and Jaguars (2-0) in Jacksonville. “There’s a lot of things I talk to our guys about. That’s one of them, is keeping our composure, being able to produce and play. Not back down but don’t do anything to cost the team.

“I thought we did a great job of that last week. We got a 15-yard (unsportsmanlike conduct) penalty (against the Texans in the fourth quarter) that moves us down there and contributed to points on the board for us. And so it’ll be critical to do that again this week, to not get into those issues where there’s penalties that hurt the team.”

Everyone expects plenty of trash talking from the Jaguars' secondary on Sunday.

"Everybody's like them, though," wide receiver Rishard Matthews said. "They’re not the only (ones). Jacksonville’s been making a run, so they’ve been more in the public eye, I guess, with talking trash. But everybody talks trash."

But Ramsey, the third-year cornerback and Smyrna native who has six interceptions and 31 pass deflections in his NFL career, takes it to another level, right?

"Not in my opinion," Matthews said. "He’s just another player to me. I mean, he’s a great player. He’s good at what he does, obviously. He works hard. But to me he’s just another guy out there that’s in our way, and we’ve got to go out there and execute and beat their whole defense.

"Kudos to him. He works hard, and he backs up his talk. He’s been a part of turning Jacksonville around."

UPDATE: Leonard Fournette returns to practice

