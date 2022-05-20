TIAA Bank, Jaguars TE Chris Manhertz donate 500 books to YMCA Tiger Academy

The donation is part of TIAA Bank’s Draft Day sweepstakes.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Friday, TIAA Bank and Jaguars tight end Chris Manhertz made a generous donation to YMCA Tiger Academy in the form of 500 books.

TIAA Bank sent two fans to last month’s NFL draft in Las Vegas, and each time a fan entered the sweepstakes, TIAA Bank donated books to READ USA as part of a push to help children in low-income communities.