Jarrett Bell, USA TODAY

THE GAME: Bortles throws 4 TDs, Jaguars beat Patriots 31-20 in rematch

Here are a few things the win taught us:

1. Brady’s cape is missing: There was no Superman moment from TB12. In fact, Brady was downright human as he tried to rally the Patriots (1-1) back against one of the NFL’s best defenses. Sure, there were chances with Jacksonville’s turnovers on back-to-back possessions in the second half. But blowing a golden opportunity in Jaguars territory that was set up by a Bortles interception (aided and abetted by the hands of tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins) summed up the day: Brady was stripped-sacked by Dante Fowler. He finished with 234 passing yards and two touchdowns. Maybe Gronk has the cape. That’s a clue, as all-pro tight end Rob Gronkowski was essentially missing in action, too (two catches, 15 yards), which was the last thing the Patriots needed while being so light on weapons to support Brady.

2. You can only hope to contain him: Keelan Cole stung the Patriots for 116 yards on seven receptions – higlighted by an amazing one-handed grab along the sideline that was so reminiscent of Odell Beckham Jr.’s signature swag. Keelan who? The second-year receiver, getting more reps with the season-ending injury to Marqise Lee, seems quite capable of making his name as an emerging playmaker. Dating to last season, he’s produced 100 yards in three of his last five regular-season games. After burning Eric Rowe for the acrobatic catch for 22 yards in the first quarter, he finished the drive by beating Rowe for a 24-yard TD on a go route that made it 14-zip.

3. No Fournette, no problem: The Jaguars were without centerpiece running back Leonard Fournette, who suffered a hamstring injury during the season-opening win at the Giants. It hardly doomed them. The Jaguars still outrushed the Patriots, 104 yards to 82. T.J. Yeldon gained 58 yards on 10 carries, while Corey Grant added 13 rushing yards and 56 yards on six receptions. And Bortles boosted the rushing attack, too, with 35 yards on six scrambles, including a clutch, 10-yard run that moved the chains on third down as the game tightened late in the fourth quarter.

