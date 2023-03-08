WR Calvin Ridley says he doesn't feel like he's under any pressure as the Jaguars approach pre-season.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — When you're living in or near Jacksonville during Jaguars training camp, nine times out of ten, they're the main topic in the room. Now, with our guy, Calvin Ridley; he will also pop up in conversation.

The Wide Receiver has several cameras on him at all times at training camp. We're ready for him to show us what he's got this season and we already had a glimpse of it at camp.

His speed, footwork and IQ on the field is unmatched.

And with great responsibility comes the pressure.

But when we're talking about Calvin Ridley, pressure makes diamonds. He said he's used to it.

"There is no pressure. I've been doing this. I'm going to continue to say this. As soon as I was a high school player, everyone at my high school loved me too, screaming my name," said Ridley.

He said he doesn't let the outside noise get to him.

"Football is what I do. I don't have social media, I don't know if you know, I don't have much social media. I don't really watch ESPN and all that. I'm just here to help this team win games," he added.