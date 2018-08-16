As the Jacksonville Jaguars enter what could be the team's biggest season in franchise history, First Coast News has you covered from all angles. Along with our existing in-depth digital and television coverage, we have added a brand new podcast to the mix.

The Pick Your Spots Podcast with Mike Kaye is a weekly show hosted by our Jaguars beat writer. Kaye will offer insight on the team's inner workings, provide analysis and host exclusive interviews throughout training camp, the preseason, the regular season and the playoffs.

The show is available for free on the SoundCloud and First Coast Football apps. All you need to do is subscribe to receive the new episode each week.

Following a week of controversy, Jaguars beat writer Mike Kaye offers his thoughts on the Dante Fowler-Jalen Ramsey suspensions and Ramsey's GQ interview and previews this Saturday's preseason matchup against the Vikings.

