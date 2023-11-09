Tank Bigsby trucked one in from inside the five and Etienne split the defense after Tyson Campbell picked off Colts QB1, Anthony Richardson

INDIANAPOLIS — Right now, there's one thing that separates the Jaguars from the Houston Texans, the Tennesse Titans, and Indy Colts: a season opening win.

In the fourth quarter of the game is when the Jaguars really pulled away.

In one minute and six seconds they scored 14 points.

Once they picked up that pace, they were unstoppable. Tank Bigsby trucked one in, then Tyson Campbell picked up an interception putting the Jaguars back in control. From there, Travis Etienne Jr saw the green light and hit the gas. He said at the moment, that touchdown was all instincts.

"Everyone just crashed in, and I saw a big opening, so I just take it," said Etienne.

And yes, maybe the win wasn't a pretty one, but we can all agree a win is a win.

A play that had us all a little puzzled was in the third when Trevor Lawrence had the ball knocked out in a fumble. The ball was recovered by Tank Bigsby, but then it was punched away by the Colts. This forced another fumble which was recovered by the Colts. They would run it in for the touchdown. This was the first time all game the Colts would lead.

Following the 31-21 win over the Colts, the Jaguars are hoping mistakes like this won't happen again.

The Jaguars are now focused on week two at home. They'll be up against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs lost their season opener to the Detroit Lions. This is after they were forced to keep Travis Kelce on the sideline following a hyperextended knee injury.