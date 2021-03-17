The Jaguars formally announce roster moves

Urban Meyer and the staff continue to make changes as free agency gets underway.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As of Wednesday afternoon the Jaguars have agreed to terms with 12 players:

Jamal Agnew

Tyson Alualu

Malcom Brown*

Phillip Dorsett II

Rudy Ford

Shaquill Griffin

Carlos Hyde

Rayshawn Jenkins

Marvin Jones Jr.

Chris Manhertz

Roy Robertson-Harris

Jihad Ward

The Jaguars have also agreed to terms to re-sign TE James O’Shaughnessy and K Aldrick Rosas.