x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Jacksonville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Jacksonville, Florida | FirstCoastNews.com

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars formally announce roster moves

Urban Meyer and the staff continue to make changes as free agency gets underway.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As of Wednesday afternoon the Jaguars have agreed to terms with 12 players: 

Jamal Agnew

Tyson Alualu

Malcom Brown*

Phillip Dorsett II

Rudy Ford

Shaquill Griffin

Carlos Hyde

Rayshawn Jenkins

Marvin Jones Jr.

Chris Manhertz

Roy Robertson-Harris

Jihad Ward

The Jaguars have also agreed to terms to re-sign TE James O’Shaughnessy and K Aldrick Rosas.

The Jags have also released CB Quenton Meeks, CB Rashaan Melvin, P Cameron Nizialek, CB Josh Nurse, RB Craig Reynolds, DT Dontavius Russell, DT Al Woods and DT Gabe Wright.