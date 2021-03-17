The Jaguars formally announce roster moves

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As of Wednesday afternoon the Jaguars have agreed to terms with 12 players:
Jamal Agnew
Tyson Alualu
Malcom Brown*
Phillip Dorsett II
Rudy Ford
Shaquill Griffin
Carlos Hyde
Rayshawn Jenkins
Marvin Jones Jr.
Chris Manhertz
Roy Robertson-Harris
Jihad Ward
The Jaguars have also agreed to terms to re-sign TE James O’Shaughnessy and K Aldrick Rosas.
The Jags have also released CB Quenton Meeks, CB Rashaan Melvin, P Cameron Nizialek, CB Josh Nurse, RB Craig Reynolds, DT Dontavius Russell, DT Al Woods and DT Gabe Wright.