The Jaguars are confident expanding their offense

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The hype around your Jacksonville Jaguars is real. One of the reasons is Trevor Lawrence and all of his weapons.

On day two of training camp, Offensive Coordinator, Press Taylor shared why the Jaguars are confident their offense can reach its full potential.

"We don't want surprises on Sunday. We want everybody to know this is how I'm going to react; this is what's going to happen. That comes from communication in the practice field and the meeting room," said Taylor.

Taylor said he isn't about setting goals to achieve later in the season; but setting them daily and hitting them daily.

"I want to do whatever I can to make sure our offense is in the best possible position to tackle a defense," he added, "that we've talked through every situation".

With these guys working the field together, the team is confident in expanding their offense.

"Let's see if this fits us. Let's spend the time now, really digging into it, see if it works. If we decide that it makes it through the season, then we'll continue to invest in that. We're really getting into the meat and potatoes early in training camp, the first two weeks," said Taylor.

With Lawrence in his third season, Taylor said he's taken his game to the next step.

"Day one, we have a play on, they play different coverage, he checks into a different play," Taylor added. "He would not have done that this time last year. Part of it is knowing what we like for certain looks, what he likes, what he can get to".

The Jaguars are a brand-new team, with more experience than before.

"I take a lot of pride in that. It doesn't really put a lot of pressure on myself. It's a standard I get to set everyday for the younger guys," said Evan Engram, Jaguars Tight End and now, veteran.

Engram said even though he's been in the league for a few more season than the other guys, he knows the growing doesn't stop.

"We don't take for granted an opportunity to learn. Watching Calvin open up his stride, snap down, getting in and out of routes. Christian, the way he sets up guys and reads zones. We don't take for granted the talent around us. We're excited to work together, and we understand the work that's going to have to be put in to be successful," Engram added.