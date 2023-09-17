Tailgaters fill Lot J for Jaguars' home opener against Chiefs

For one Jags fan, coming to the 'bank' for every home game is a tradition that stretches back to his childhood.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Before the Jacksonville Jaguars took to the field in their matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, fans made their way to EverBank Stadium early Sunday morning for tailgating.

Lot J opened at 9 a.m, and tailgaters were there getting the party started.

“I got into this outfit last year during our playoff run and everything, towards the end of the season, it was kinda a joke at first," Jags fan Von Dolteren said. "But [I] got it through Amazon and everything and here I am, back at it< ready to get after it with the Chiefs in week two."

For Dolteren, coming to the 'bank' for every Jaguars home game is a tradition that stretches back to his childhood.

“[I] was born and raised here in Jacksonville, went to Sandalwood High School," Dolteren said. "This is our ritual. We come here and tailgate right here in front of the dream finders home and get after it every Sunday."

His recipe for a good tailgate? Food, fun and a friend.

“Being here, good drinks, good friends, good food... we’ve been coming here for years and we’ve evolved, grown, we were in Indy last week for week one," Jags fan Amanda Buffington said. "We’ll be here the next week and then let’s go Jags!"

In the sea of teal, a stream of red trickled into lot J. Some Chiefs fans like Tim Stowe, came all the way from Kansas City.

“We were on a plane with a lot of Chiefs fans, it was a lot of fun," Stowe said, who flew in from Kansas City. "[You've] got to show up and support your team the best you can.”

No matter the outcome of the game, the spirit of the fans in Lot J could not be shook.