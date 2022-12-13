Opinion: A Christmas wish list for the Jaguars and fans

The Jaguars are playing meaningful games in the month of December for the first time since 2017.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars find themselves in some uncharted waters this late in the 2022 season.

The Jaguars (5-8) had a 36-22 win over the Tennessee Titans last Sunday in Nashville which has Doug Pederson’s squad only two games back in the AFC south division with four games left to play.

Also, keep in the mind, the Jaguars will play their season finale at home against the Titans.

It’s a game that could possibly decide the division champion.

First Coast News Sports Director Chris Porter will lay out his Christmas wish list for the Jaguars and their fans ahead of Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.