JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jaguars plan to sign Oregon State linebacker Manase Hungalu, following his tryout with the team during rookie minicamp, a league source told First Coast News on Sunday.

DOWNLOAD: The free First Coast Football App for Jaguars stats, scores, analysis, stories and more

Hungalu produced 129 tackles (11.5 for loss), four fumble recoveries, 2.5 sacks and four interceptions during his three-year career at Oregon State. The Jaguars listed him as 6-foot-1 and 238 pounds on their tryout roster list.

The Jaguars entered the rookie minicamp with 88 players on their active roster. With Hungalu's addition, the team will have one more open spot left on its roster.

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter at @Mike_E_Kaye.

© 2018 WTLV