NFL insider Adam Caplan is saying the Jacksonville Jaguars brought in a handful of players Monday to work out.

Those players, according to a tweet from Caplan, are former Denver Broncos QB Paxton Lynch, running back Jeremy Langford and wide receiver Chad Hansen.

Lynch, who was the Broncos first round pick in 2016, was released by the team earlier this month. During his three years in Denver, Lynch had a 61.7 percent completion percentage, 792 passing yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions.

Twenty-six-year-old Langford was drafted by the Chicago Bear in 2015. After two seasons there, he played with the Baltimore Ravens, New York Jets, and Miami Dolphins. His career stats are 737 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Hansen was the Jets fourth round pick in 2017. He started four games there, was picked up by the New England Patriots and was waived after a week.

