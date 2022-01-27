Source: Byron Leftwich is Jags' pick for head coach, holdup over roster control

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Note: The video above was first published Wednesday.)
Byron Leftwich is the Jaguars' pick for their next head coach, but there is a holdup over who will have control of the roster, a source tells First Coast News Sports Director Chris Porter.
Leftwich, former Jags quarterback, wants Trent Baalke out as general manager, according to the source. He wants the Jags to hire Adrian Wilson, who is currently the vice president of pro scouting with the Arizona Cardinals.
Tuesday, multiple reports claimed that after spending more than five hours interviewing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator, the team entered negotiations with Leftwich.
Eric Dillard of local Jaguars Twitter acclaim was the first to officially report the news regarding Leftwich Tuesday evening.
Wednesday, there were reports the Jags would be conducting a second-round interview with Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett for the head coaching spot, but early Thursday, First Coast News' Denver news partners KUSA 9News reported Hackett would be hired by the Broncos for their top coaching spot.
Leftwich has also interviewed for a head coaching job with the Chicago Bears.
According to sources, Leftwich sported a teal suit during his initial interview with Jaguars’ owners Shad and Tony Khan, and passionately discussed his desire to bring a “Duval swagger” back to Jacksonville.
A star at Marshall University (1998-2002), Leftwich was selected seventh overall by the Jaguars in the 2003 NFL Draft. He took over as the starting quarterback in game four of his rookie season, after Mark Brunell was injured. In four seasons with Jacksonville, Leftwich won 24 games in 38 starts, but was plagued by ankle injuries in 2005 and 2006. He was abruptly cut at the end of 2007 training camp, despite then head coach Jack Del Rio reaffirming his commitment to Leftwich that off-season. Leftwich then bounced around the league as a back-up with the Falcons, Steelers, and Buccaneers. It was in Pittsburgh that Leftwich first worked with then-Steelers offensive coordinator Bruce Arians. But Leftwich never won another game as a starter after leaving Jacksonville.
