Source: Byron Leftwich is Jags' pick for head coach, holdup over roster control

Leftwich, former Jags quarterback, wants Trent Baalke out, according to the source. He wants the Jags to hire Adrian Wilson of the Arizona Cardinals.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Note: The video above was first published Wednesday.)

Byron Leftwich is the Jaguars' pick for their next head coach, but there is a holdup over who will have control of the roster, a source tells First Coast News Sports Director Chris Porter.

Leftwich, former Jags quarterback, wants Trent Baalke out as general manager, according to the source. He wants the Jags to hire Adrian Wilson, who is currently the vice president of pro scouting with the Arizona Cardinals.

Tuesday, multiple reports claimed that after spending more than five hours interviewing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator, the team entered negotiations with Leftwich.

Eric Dillard of local Jaguars Twitter acclaim was the first to officially report the news regarding Leftwich Tuesday evening.

Source tells me that Byron Leftwich is the #jaguars pick but the hold up is over who will have control of the roster. Leftwich wants Trent Baalke out and the #Jaguars to hire Adrian Wilson who is the Vice President of pro scouting with Cardinals. https://t.co/TBlgdwaMEk — Chris Porter (@ChrisPorterFCN) January 27, 2022

Wednesday, there were reports the Jags would be conducting a second-round interview with Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett for the head coaching spot, but early Thursday, First Coast News' Denver news partners KUSA 9News reported Hackett would be hired by the Broncos for their top coaching spot.

Leftwich has also interviewed for a head coaching job with the Chicago Bears.

According to sources, Leftwich sported a teal suit during his initial interview with Jaguars’ owners Shad and Tony Khan, and passionately discussed his desire to bring a “Duval swagger” back to Jacksonville.