The Jaguars will need to make a roster move on Monday to create a space for suspended defensive end Dante Fowler. The team may have offered some clues for that transaction with its Week 1 inactive list on Sunday.

Jacksonville only listed one player on its injury report with safety Cody Davis (ribs) serving as a late addition on Saturday. Davis was able to play on Sunday, so the Jaguars compiled an inactive list full of healthy scratches.

One member of that group could be in trouble less than 24 hours after the Week 1 matchup. Fourth-round pick Will Richardson seems to be the only surefire lock to stay of the seven inactive players in Week 1.

Chris Reed

The veteran guard has bounced on and off the active roster over the last three years. He was able to make the initial 53-man roster this summer but his stay could be short-lived, as the Jaguars currently house 10 offensive linemen. Reed was one of three offensive linemen on the inactive list on Sunday. He may be helped by his versatility though, as he can play both guard and center.

Josh Walker

The veteran journeyman is listed as the backup right guard on the depth chart but that role could easily be filled by Reed, who already serves as the injury insurance at left guard. Walker isn't as versatile as Reed and wasn't a draft pick like Richardson. Walker may be saved due to his playing experience.

Michael Bennett

The former sixth-round pick was able to finally stay healthy this offseason. He had his moments during the preseason, but when will he actually receive playing time with so much talent in front of him? Still, it may not make sense to drop an interior defensive lineman for a defensive end from a numbers standpoint. Bennett is a bit undersized for a three-technique for the Jaguars' defense but the upside is still there.

Eli Ankou

The Jaguars have a plethora of defensive line talent, so Ankou could be caught in a numbers game. That said, the team waited out his injury absence during the preseason and he was able to make the initial 53-man roster with just one exhibition outing under his belt. Ankou is probably safe but he has two talented players in front of him at nose tackle.

Rashad Greene

The Jaguars have six wide receivers on the active roster. While Greene has been around for four seasons, he may not be receiving playing time for a long time. The Jaguars favor Jaydon Mickens over Greene on special teams and the former Florida State pass-catcher has yet to really establish himself on offense during his career. Greene is a favorite of the front office but could this be his final weekend with the Jaguars?

Dawuane Smoot

Like Ankou, Smoot was shown patience when he had to miss the majority of the preseason with an ankle injury. Last year's third-round pick may still be on a draft status scholarship with the Jaguars. However, Lerentee McCray has to be active every week as he is the special teams captain and backs up two spots on defense. McCray's value will keep Smoot on the bench and Fowler's return will only further cement Smoot's standing on the weekly inactive list. Do the Jaguars move on one year after making him a Day 2 pick?

