The Jaguars will kick off the preseason against the New Orleans Saints on Thursday (7 p.m.) at TIAA Bank Field. Much like the team's new uniforms, the Jaguars will show off their new-look roster during the first exhibition matchup of the summer.

While the starters will only see limited action, plenty of up-and-coming depth players will receive opportunities to display their skills against a group of unfamiliar foes. The Jaguars have several young players worth watching during the preseason opener and we have cut the list down to six standouts for you to keep your eyes on.

Cody Kessler

The Jaguars' new backup quarterback has been accurate throughout his first training camp in Jacksonville. Through 11 practices, Kessler has yet to throw an interception and his consistency will be tested against a solid Saints defense. While Blake Bortles has proven to be durable, the Jaguars need to know what they have behind him. Kessler will receive significant playing time during the first two preseason games and a strong performance could do wonders for his grip on the backup job.

Tim Cook

The Jaguars' fourth running back spot is still up in the air and Cook has recently shown a spark during training camp. The Jaguars have solid depth with T.J. Yeldon and Corey Grant but having a backup bruiser behind Leonard Fournette would be ideal. Cook has a similar skill set to Fournette, so his performance during the preseason will be worth watching.

DJ Chark

The second-round wide receiver has been the talk of training camp due to the highlight reel he has produced in practice. Chark has developed strong chemistry with Bortles and Kessler and his rhythm with the latter should be tested in the preseason opener. His spectacular practice production needs to carry over to the preseason.

Michael Bennett

The Jaguars listed Bennett as the second-string three-technique on the team's unofficial depth chart on Monday. Bennett, a former sixth-round pick, has been banged up throughout his first three seasons in Jacksonville. With fellow defensive tackle Eli Ankou sidelined and first-round pick Taven Bryan dealing with an abdominal injury, Bennett should receive plenty of looks on Thursday.

Leon Jacobs

The Jaguars made a bold move during training camp as they allowed Jacobs to grab hold of the starting strong-side linebacker job. The seventh-round rookie should see a quality amount of snaps as the Jaguars test Jacobs' ability to play against contact. New Orleans will be the first major test for Jacobs during his rookie season.

Tre Herndon

On Monday, Jaguars defensive coordinator Todd Wash said Herndon is in contention for the starting nickel spot with D.J. Hayden and Tyler Patmon. Herndon has produced plenty of pass breakups during camp and shown the ability to blitz. The undrafted cornerback should receive plenty of playing time against the Saints.

