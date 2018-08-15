The Jaguars' week in Minnesota will culminate in a matchup against the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday at 1 p.m. EST. Jacksonville's top stars are likely to play throughout the first half against one of the NFC's best teams.

With more playing time to shine, the Jaguars' starters and key backup players will grab hold of the exhibition spotlight. Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles, running back Leonard Fournette and tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins will look to set the tone on offense while linebackers Myles Jack and Telvin Smith and defensive linemen Calais Campbell and Yannick Ngakoue try to make their mark on defense.

There will be plenty to look out for during the matchup, but we've designated six players to specifically follow throughout Saturday's road game.

Blake Bortles

After putting together a nearly perfect touchdown-scoring drive against the Saints, Bortles should see a lot more playing time against Minnesota. The Jaguars quarterback has been accurate and efficient throughout the summer and facing the Vikings' vaunted defense should be his biggest test yet. Coming off his strongest training camp to date, Bortles could shut up some of his critics with a strong performance in Minnesota.

Marqise Lee

The Jaguars signed Lee to a large long-term deal during free agency and a strong preseason would go a long way in reassuring that decision. Lee is a strong blocking wide receiver but his receiving ability has been a polarizing topic. If he is going to be a starter, he needs to be counted on to make big plays.

Austin Seferian-Jenkins

The Jaguars' new starting tight end has been quiet in practice over the last week or so but could prove his merit against the Vikings' talented linebackers. The Jaguars are hoping Seferian-Jenkins can be an upgrade over Marcedes Lewis as a receiver. The preseason could offer a good preview of his ability.

Calais Campbell

The veteran defensive lineman missed the preseason opener due to a calf injury. Now healthy and practicing, Campbell should be able to strut his stuff against Kirk Cousins and the Vikings' offense. Campbell excelled against AFC South offensive lines last season but this year he will need to prove that he can produce sacks regularly outside of the division.

Ronnie Harrison

The third-round rookie should see some serious playing time in the second half as the backup strong safety. While his work during training camp has been a bit understated, his ability to go "live" during the preseason should raise his hard-hitting profile. The Jaguars have a lot of potential depth at the safety position and Harrison's progress will be closely monitored throughout the year.

Tyler Patmon

The Jaguars are likely to start Patmon on the outside opposite Pro Bowl cornerback A.J. Bouye with Jalen Ramsey suspended for the week. Patmon has put together a strong training camp and his preseason effort against the New Orleans Saints was solid. Patmon could either lock up his positioning as the top backup outside cornerback or further push the envelope to be the starting nickel cornerback with a standout performance on Saturday.

