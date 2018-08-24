The Jaguars will have a home-field advantage during their "dress rehearsal" on Saturday against the Atlanta Falcons. Jacksonville will also see some big names return to the lineup as the starters prepare for the Week 1 matchup against the New York Giants.

While there are plenty of players to study during the Jaguars' third exhibition outing, we've narrowed down the list to six standouts:

Blake Bortles

The Jaguars' starting quarterback can't evade criticism. Following a sensational first drive against the New Orleans Saints and an up-and-down affair against the Minnesota Vikings, Bortles' external outlook moving forward will be heavily weighted by this upcoming matchup. Bortles and the Jaguars' offense need to start fast and make a statement against a fellow playoff contender.

Austin Seferian-Jenkins

The veteran tight end lit it up during the offseason program but has shown inconsistency since the start of training camp. Seferian-Jenkins missed last week's game and only played for one series against the Saints, so this will be his first major action as a member of the Jaguars' roster. Jacksonville badly needs a threat across the middle of the field and Seferian-Jenkins could fill that void.

Andrew Norwell

The Jaguars' massive free-agent addition will make his Jacksonville debut against the Falcons. Previously sidelined with a calf injury, Norwell will get to show the home crowd why the Jaguars invested so heavily in the left guard position. The All-Pro lineman will hopefully give Bortles and running back Leonard Fournette improved blocking support moving forward.

Dante Fowler

After missing the majority of training camp and the first half of the preseason due to a shoulder injury and a one-week suspension, Fowler will finally see some action this weekend. With a Week 1 suspension looming, Fowler will need to re-establish himself over the next two weeks. It will be interesting to see how much time he gets against Atlanta, as the Jaguars may try to prepare his season-opening replacements instead.

Taven Bryan

The first-round rookie missed the first two preseason games due to an abdominal injury. A versatile pass-rushing threat, Bryan should be given the opportunity to rotate along the defensive line against Atlanta. He is expected to play a major role this season, so a positive showing in his first preseason game would instill quite a bit of confidence in the rookie heading into Week 1.

Ronnie Harrison

Following an impressive performance in his first NFL start, Harrison may take a backseat to Tashaun Gipson during the Jaguars' third preseason game. While he shined against the Vikings, Harrison needs to continue to show he can excel as a key role player in the secondary. If Gipson starts the game, Harrison is likely to see a major role in the second half where he should stand out among the reserve talent.

The Jaguars will host the Atlanta Falcons at TIAA Bank Field on Saturday at 7 p.m. EST.

