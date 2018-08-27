The Jaguars will conclude the preseason against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

While the starters will probably sit and some of the key role players won't dress, several players looking to earn roster spots will compete against the Buccaneers. With a few notable players returning from injury and the wide receiver position facing questions marks, this preseason finale should be worth watching.

There will be plenty to look out for on Thursday but we've narrowed down the list to six players to watch during the preseason finale.

DOWNLOAD: The free First Coast Football App for Jaguars stats, scores, analysis, stories and more

Rashad Greene

The Jaguars have been bullish in their belief that Greene can be a contributor to their offense. Entering the final preseason game on the slate, Greene has caught just four passes for 21 receiving yards in the previous three games. He has a prime opportunity this season with Marqise Lee (knee) on injured reserve.

Shane Wynn

The small speedster had his moments in practice during training camp. However, he hasn't been able to break out during the preseason. After spending all of last year on injured reserve, Wynn needs to stay healthy and be productive during the final preseason test.

Jaydon Mickens

Following a notable stint with the Jaguars last season, Mickens is now fighting for a spot. His competition, Greene and Wynn, has yet to fully separate and Mickens' big-play ability may be coveted by the staff. He will need to stick out as a punt returner against the Buccaneers.

Dawuane Smoot

Last year's third-round pick missed the majority of training camp and the preseason and needs to show he can overcome an ankle injury to produce for the Jaguars. After a low-profile rookie season, Smoot has to prove he has developed as a pass rusher. On Tuesday, Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said Smoot will play if he's able to.

Eli Ankou

Ankou, like Smoot, has missed the majority of training camp and the preseason due to injury. While he was a contributor for the team last season, the presence of first-round pick Taven Bryan has put Ankou squarely on the roster bubble. He's competing with Michael Bennett and Lyndon Johnson for a roster spot.

Donald Payne

The special teams standout is looking to earn a spot on defense. As the backup middle linebacker, Payne needs to show an understanding of the defense and the ability to make plays. The Buccaneers will serve as his latest test.

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter: @Mike_E_Kaye.

© 2018 WTLV