'End of question' Reporter asked Shad Khan about 'wiggle room' in stadium deal with city, he wasn't having it

"Are you negotiating for the city? OK, so end of question." Shad Khan when asked if there was "wiggle room" on a proposed 50/50 spilt with the city for new stadium.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — During the first community meeting with Jacksonville Jaguars team leadership, the team owner and the team president would not give details about whether they would consider anything other than a 50/50 split for funding for stadium renovations.

The first of 14 planned meetings was held Monday at Strings Sports Brewery in Springfield just a week after the team revealed proposed renderings for what they are calling ‘the stadium of the future’. The renovations come with a $2 billion price tag, half of which would be paid by taxpayers.

Team owner Shad Khan was asked if there was any wiggle room as far as the 50/50 split, to which he answered: “Are you negotiating for the city? Okay, so end of question."

When asked if there was flexibility to get a great stadium at maybe a lower price, team president Mark Lamping answered: “When they designate you as the official negotiator I’ll answer that question."

'Stadium of the Future' | renderings of proposed new $2 billion Jacksonville Jaguars Stadium 1/13

2/13

3/13

4/13

5/13

6/13

7/13

8/13

9/13

10/13

11/13

12/13

13/13 1 / 13

Join the conversation

First Coast News asked fans and residents what they thought of the deal and you all had a lot to say.

"NO, our stadium is fine. Money could be spent in much better ways." - Laura Hale

"Yes, it will be a great improvement for Jacksonville. They need to also have the Jags extend their 2030 contract to at least 2055 to ensure that ROI!!" - Brian Benda

"Yes, absolutely. The city is one of the largest owners of real estate in our Downtown, this move will help increase the values and offset the taxpayers investment. Let’s do this JAx!" - Sonny Downey

Are you excited about the Jaguars' plans for the new stadium? Posted by First Coast News on Saturday, June 10, 2023