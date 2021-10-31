Seahawks scare off the visiting Jaguars on Halloween, 31-7

After their first win in 20 games and with a week to prepare, the Jaguars rack up 12 penalties and nearly get shut-out in Seattle.

Seattle's Lumen Field has been a "House of Horrors" for the Jaguars throughout their 27 years as a franchise. They've never defeated the Seahawks in Seattle; the previous results are as follows:

2001: Seahawks 24, Jaguars 15

2009: Seahawks 41, Jaguars 0

2013: Seahawks 45, Jaguars 17

On Halloween 2021, you can now add another frightening score to that list: 31-7.

The Jaguars lost starting running back James Robinson to an ankle injury in the first quarter, and Trevor Lawrence and the offense could never get recover, as Seattle (3-4) got its first home victory of the season, 31-7 over the Jaguars (1-6). After two weeks of hope and optimism following Jacksonville's first win in 20 tries, the Jaguars are left with more questions. Again.

Lawrence had by far his worst game as a pro. He finished 32-53 for 238 yards with a touchdown and an interception, looking hesitant and tentative throughout. He had just two attempts of 20 or more yards; one was a drop by Marvin Jones and the other was an interception. It didn't help that Carlos Hyde, Robinson's de facto replacement, finished with 32 rushing yards on nine carries and struggled in run-protection.

The real Achilles' heel for the Jaguars was penalties, the same issue that plagued them early in the 2021 season. Jacksonville had 12 penalties for 93 yards. That included two delay-of-game penalties on Lawrence and the offense; two roughing-the-passer penalties that would've gotten the Jaguars' defense off the field on third-down; and a taunting penalty that also would've forced Seattle to punt.

Winless since starter Russell Wilson went down with a hand injury three weeks ago, Seattle's offense, led by journeyman veteran Geno Smith, clicked on all cylinders. Smith had a single incompletion in the first half, with all of his targets going to three players: DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Gerald Everett. He finished 20-24 for 195 yards with two passing touchdowns and a rushing score. Lockett was the leading receiver, tallying 12 catches for 142 yards. Metcalf also two touchdowns.

The Jaguars defense did get decent pressure on Smith in the second-half. Josh Allen had two sacks, two QB hits, and four tackles for loss, while Dawuane Smoot added a sack. In his return from an oblique injury, Myles Jack was the leading tackler with nine stops, including a TFL.

But it was all too little, too late.